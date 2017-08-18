Total solar eclipse: Salem

The Oregon State Capitol in Salem. (Photo: Pat Dooris)

SALEM, Ore. – Salem may be the busiest area in Oregon for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The city will experience totality for 1 minute and 52 seconds, from 10:17:24 a.m. to 10:19:17 a.m. A partial eclipse will last from 9:05 a.m. and 11:37 a.m.

NASA has already set up at the fairgrounds. They’re preparing to track the eclipse over Lincoln City. Their cameras will capture the first images of the eclipse over the United States and send them to the team’s semi-trailer control room, which will relay them to NASA TV and the world.

At the Salem airport, the Oregon National Guard, which was on alert for forest fire medivac help, is now also prepared to help with emergencies in the eclipse crowds.

As for the hundreds of thousands of people coming to Salem for the eclipse, there will be plenty events to keep busy.

Perhaps most notably on Eclipse Day, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes minor league baseball team will be playing a game during the eclipse.

