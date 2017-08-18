Total solar eclipse: Oregon Coast

Lincoln City (Photo: G. Kimberling)

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to crowd the Oregon Coast for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

People in Lincoln City will be the first to witness totality in the United States. The total eclipse is expected to last 1 minute and 54 seconds, from 10:16:07 a.m. to 10:18:01 a.m. A partial eclipse will last from 9:04 a.m. to 11:36 a.m.

Many local residents prepared to hunker down days ahead of the eclipse, stocking up on groceries and emergency supplies, before the influx of visitors arrive.

NASA is preparing to track the eclipse over Lincoln City. Their cameras will capture the first images of the eclipse over the United States and send them to the team’s semi-trailer control room, which will relay them to NASA TV and the world.

