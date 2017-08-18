Total solar eclipse: Central Oregon

Matt Zaffino is stationed in Terrebonne for the eclipse. This is near Smith Rock State Park (Photo: Matt Zaffino)

CENTRAL OREGON – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend upon Central Oregon for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Several areas, including Madras and Terrebonne, will be in the path of totality. The total eclipse is expected to last 2 minutes and 2 seconds in Madras, from 10:19:36 to 10:21:38. A partial eclipse will last from 9:06 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

KGW’s Kyle Iboshi is in Madras and chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino is in Terrebonne for the once-in-a-lifetime event. You can watch our eclipse coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

About 30 miles from Madras, an eclipse festival called Symbiosis caused miles-long traffic backups as 30,000 people were expected to attend the event, which began Thursday.

Madras, a town of 6,000 people, is expecting 100,000 visitors from across the world for the eclipse. Port-a-potties are stationed throughout the town for the extra people.

Port-a-potties set up throughout Madras for eclipse visitors (Photo: Kyle Iboshi)

Large tent communities are scattered throughout the area and extra mobile cellular sites were put up for the influx of visitors.

Tent community in Madras for the eclipse (Photo: Kyle Iboshi)

There are also plenty of souvenirs for visitors to buy to mark the memorable event.

It's like a modern day gold rush in Madras. Just met a guy from California who came to town to sell #OReclipse souvenirs. #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/PrS24KZz7C — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) August 19, 2017

