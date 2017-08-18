KGW
Close

Total solar eclipse: Central Oregon

Eclipse traffic backed up 30 miles

KGW 5:32 PM. PDT August 18, 2017

CENTRAL OREGON – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend upon Central Oregon for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Several areas, including Madras and Terrebonne, will be in the path of totality. The total eclipse is expected to last 2 minutes and 2 seconds in Madras, from 10:19:36 to 10:21:38. A partial eclipse will last from 9:06 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Click here to see exact time eclipse will be in your area

KGW’s Kyle Iboshi is in Madras and chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino is in Terrebonne for the once-in-a-lifetime event. You can watch our eclipse coverage beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Your pics: Getting ready for the eclipse

About 30 miles from Madras, an eclipse festival called Symbiosis caused miles-long traffic backups as 30,000 people were expected to attend the event, which began Thursday.

Watch: Aerial view of traffic backup

Madras, a town of 6,000 people, is expecting 100,000 visitors from across the world for the eclipse. Port-a-potties are stationed throughout the town for the extra people.

Large tent communities are scattered throughout the area and extra mobile cellular sites were put up for the influx of visitors.

There are also plenty of souvenirs for visitors to buy to mark the memorable event.

More eclipse coverage:

Total solar eclipse in Salem

Total solar eclipse on the Oregon Coast

KGW reporter notebook: Total solar eclipse

Eclipse traffic

How to know your eclipse glasses are safe

 

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

How to watch the solar eclipse with KGW

KGW

Total solar eclipse: Salem

KGW

Total solar eclipse: Oregon Coast

KGW

KGW reporter notebook: Total solar eclipse

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories