Watching total eclipse felt like 'Armageddon was coming'

Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse

Ryan Takeo, KING 4:21 PM. PDT August 14, 2017

For KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott, viewing a total solar eclipse is an emotional experience.

“As you look around you, you have 360-degrees of sunrise/sunset sort of stuff. You can see that you’re under something and that there’s light elsewhere, which is really kind of odd,” said Marriott on KING 5’s The Sound podcast.

“The difference between being in the path of totality and being just outside of it has been likened to the difference of being dead or alive,” he continued.

>>Listen: Total eclipse is 'like watching Armageddon happen'

Marriott has seen two other total solar eclipses. He saw his first in 1979 right in Washington state. He traveled a much longer distance to the next one in 1991.

“It went over the big island of Hawaii, which was pretty sweet,” he said.

“You can see this darkness in the atmosphere coming towards you, which was like Armageddon was coming or a cloud of locusts, I don’t know,” he laughed. “Finally you get one big burst of light, and that’s called the 'diamond ring effect.'”

For the August 21 total eclipse, Marriott is traveling to Bend, Oregon to be near the path of totality. He plans to wake up at 2 a.m. to drive what’s normally an hour-long drive, but traffic is expected to be a nightmare, so he’s planning for it to take several hours.

