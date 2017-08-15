Sunny skies expected in Oregon for eclipse

(Photo: AlinaMD)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Sunny skies are expected next Monday in Oregon. Except for two minutes.

Officials held a news conference Tuesday to talk about the eclipse that will first hit Oregon before crossing the U.S. and leaving the country in South Carolina next week.

Perhaps the most anticipated news came from weather forecaster Tyree Wild of the National Weather Service, who said no storms are anticipated in Oregon, one of America's rainier states, though occasional clouds might be possible. Forecasters are keeping an eye on a weather system that's due to arrive on Aug. 22, the day after the eclipse.

Up to 1 million people are expected to visit the state to see the eclipse, which will last about two minutes in the total eclipse belt.

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill on Tuesday said the "latest forecast models now show a mostly sunny Monday." He will talk about Eclipse Day weather on KGW's Facebook page at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

