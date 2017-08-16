Some youth programs skipping eclipse for safety reasons

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Monday morning, millions of eyeballs will be pointed towards the sun to watch the solar eclipse.

But what about those that belong to young kids?

Some youth programs are keeping their youngsters inside during the much-anticipated event.

YMCA of Columbia-Willamette is one of those programs.

Make no mistake, kids in the program will be able to enjoy a morning full of eclipse learning and activities.

They just won't be able to go outside

The YMCA is keeping all of its kids inside between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon. It is even covering its windows so kids won't be tempted to stare out at the sun.

The program says the risk of eye injury is just too great.

"When you serve 700 kids in summer camp, one eyeball that looks at the sun is not going to be good," said senior program director Kenny Hallquist.

Trackers Earth outdoor summer camp is allowing its camper to see the solar eclipse.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids... we really want to give them a chance to see it," said Lesley Darr, a supervisor with Trackers Earth.

Before the big event, all the campers will be instructed on the dangers of looking directly at the sun.

They'll also each be given a pair of eclipse glasses which they will be required to wear throughout the morning.

"Yes, glasses on the entire time," assured Darr.

We talked to an optometrist last week who said it is safe for kids to view the eclipse as long as they are wearing certified eclipse glasses.

But he pointed out it is important those glasses fit correctly on their faces and totally cover their eyes.

