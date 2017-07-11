Some hotels on Oregon Coast still have availability for solar eclipse

Hotel rooms still available on the Oregon Coast for solar eclipse (Photo: KGW)

As the solar eclipse approaches, a lot of people are under the impression all the hotels on the coast are sold out.

While there are a lot of places sold out, there is some availability if you’re willing to spend some serious cash.

For many people, seeing the eclipse is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“No I don't think I've ever seen (it), never had the special glasses, never looked at a solar eclipse before,” said Diane Van Orden from Albany.

She's one of the many folks trying to figure out plans for the big day.

“It'd be pretty neat to see the ocean as a background and see the eclipse,” said Van Orden.

She, like many people, was under the impression the hotels on the coast were sold out. But Chris Iverson with the Surftides Inn on the Beach, said that's not the case. He's fielded a lot of phone calls.

“Upwards of 40-50 a day. Most people are testing the waters seeing what's out there. Most people didn't know there are rooms in Lincoln City left for sale,” said Iverson.

He said he has about 50 rooms still available. Depending on whether you get an ocean view, the price tag ranges from about $475-$620. That's before tax, with a two-night minimum stay.

The $620 suite holds up to six people.

“That's six adults coming in $100 apiece and that's a drop in the bucket compared to what you're going to experience,” Iverson said.

But not everyone can afford to spend hundreds of dollars on a room.

“Wow that's pretty pricey,” said Van Orden when she heard the rates.

Still, Iverson promises an experience that will be worth it. Guests will get eclipse glasses, t-shirts, and of course a view of the solar eclipse.

“You can't put a price on memories, you just cant,” Iverson said.

Rooms on the coast are selling out fast. The Salishan Spa and Golf Resort had about 12 rooms going for $499 a pop as of Monday. When KGW called on Tuesday, the rooms were gone.

