Eclipse weather outlook: Clouds, rain possible over Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – We’re 11 days out from the solar eclipse, but an early look at the weather forecast for Aug. 21 could leave many people disappointed if it holds true.

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill says forecast models continue to track a large upper low system into our region eclipse weekend and perhaps eclipse day itself. That means clouds and rain could limit the view of eclipse viewers.

“If true, there is a real chance for widespread thick cloud cover and rainy areas, including Central Oregon,” Hill said.

It’s obviously not ideal for the estimated 1 million people who plan to flock to Oregon to see the once-in-a-lifetime event, but Hill noted there is still plenty of time for the forecast to change.

