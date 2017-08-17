Salem-Keizer Volcanoes ready for historic Eclipse Game

Volcanoes co-owners Jerry and Lisa Walker, with their son Mickey, donning Eclipse Game attire available in the Volcanoes team shop. (Photo: Gary Horowitz/Statesman Journal)

When the Class A Northwest League schedule for the 2017 season was formulated two years ago, Volcanoes co-owner Jerry Walker requested a home game for August 21, 2017.

At the time, Walker’s request raised eyebrows among members of the NWL's scheduling committee. Monday night games are not typically among the higher attended games.

“Everyone wanted to know why Walker wanted to be home on a Monday night, it doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Of course, Walker had his eye on that date because he knew the Mid-Willamette Valley would be in the Path of Totality for the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States in 99 years.

Monday’s game between the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and Hillsboro Hops at Volcanoes Stadium will be the first eclipse delay in baseball history. Ticket requests began coming in immediately after the Eclipse Game was announced one year ago.

“This is for sure the single biggest thing that’s ever happened at Volcanoes Stadium other than the opening of the stadium itself” in 1997, Walker said.

A limited number of Eclipse Game tickets are still available for Berm and Bleacher seating for $50, which includes admission to Brewfest and the Friday, Saturday and Sunday game that is part of BrewFest festivities.

Tickets are available for the Eclipse Game on the Party Patio for $50, which does not include admission to the BrewFest or weekend games.

Fans attending the Eclipse Game will receive commemorative safety glasses to wear during the delay of the baseball game. Gates open at 5 a.m. with breakfast being served from 6 to 9 a.m.

Opening pitch is set for 9:35 a.m. and the game will be delayed after the first inning. The total solar eclipse is expected to last just under two minutes in Keizer and begin at approximately 10:17 a.m.

Individual ticket prices for the Eclipse Game were increased due to the viewing of the Solar Eclipse, and parking for the game was increased from $5 to $10 per vehicle.

In addition to the Volcanoes’ Eclipse Game, the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods of the Single-A Midwest League, the Nashville (Tennessee) Sounds of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League and the Columbia (South Carolina) Fireflies of the Single-A South Atlantic League will have Eclipse Game festivities at their ballparks.

Volcanoes players will wear Eclipse Game jerseys to commemorate the historic event.

Eclipse Game merchandise has been available at the Volcanoes Team Shop for months, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and caps. Additional souvenirs will be for sale throughout the weekend, including glass mugs, shot glasses, water bottles, lapel pins and lanyards.

Eclipse Game

Where: Volcanoes Stadium, 6700 Field of Dreams Way NE, Keizer

When: 9:35 a.m. Monday, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes vs. Hillsboro Hops

Tickets: A limited number of Berm, Bleacher and Party Patio tickets are available. Visit volcanoesbaseball.com or call 503-390-2225

EclipseFest BrewFest

Where: Volcanoes Stadium

When: Friday through Sunday.

Friday: Brewfest, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; NASA presentation, 5 p.m.; Volcanoes vs. Boise Hawks, 6:35 p.m.; postgame fireworks.

Saturday: Brewfest, noon to 10 p.m.; NASA presentation, 1 p.m.; JT and the Tourists (golden oldies music), 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; NASA presentation, 5 p.m.; Ken Griffey Sr., free autographs, 5:30 p.m.; 6:35 p.m., Volcanoes vs. Hillsboro, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday: Brewfest, noon to 8 p.m.; NASA presentation, 1 p.m.; Backyard Baseball Barbeque, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Volcanoes vs. Hillsboro Hops, 2:05 p.m.; NASA presentation, 5 p.m.

