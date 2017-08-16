Red Cross preaches preparedness in case of eclipse emergency

First aid kit (Photo: KGW)

The total solar eclipse is expected to draw 1 million people to Oregon and that likely means gridlock going to and from the path of totality for the days leading up to and after the eclipse.

“I really have the essentials. I have water, a three-day supply, so one gallon per person, per day,” said Monique Dugaw, the Red Cross Regional Communications Director.

She said folks also need to have extra food and snacks to last at least three days.

Dugaw also has a flashlight, a multi-purpose tool, and a hand crank radio in her emergency kit.

“I always have these items including my sleeping bag,” she said as she went through the emergency kit in her trunk.

Another thing to think about: make sure you keep your gas tank full.

“If you do choose to carry an extra gas canister, that's also a possible idea just in case you run out of gas. But don't fill it with gas and put it in your vehicle,” said Dugaw.

Related: Eclipse to cause 'biggest traffic event in Oregon history'

Not everyone is taking the proactive route. A couple from Florida is in town for a rafting trip this weekend. They’re not worried about the traffic and they’ve got no plans to put an emergency kit in their rental car.

“No, we're pretty tough. We can usually handle things, hopefully,” said Chris Schremser.

Dugaw said the best time to put a kit in your car is now, not when you're leaving town for the eclipse.

Also, make sure to bring a phone charger in the car and some extra cash just in case.

Emergency kits could also come in handy for if people are planning to stay home. There’s no telling how backed up roads could be.

For more from the Red Cross preparedness guide, click here

© 2017 KGW-TV