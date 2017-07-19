Photos of eclipse watching around the world

Men from the Rendile tribe observe a rare solar eclipse in the Sibiloi national Park in Turkana on November 3, 2013. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: CARL DE SOUZA, 2013 AFP)

A total solar eclipse will sweep across the continental United States on Aug. 21. Here are images from around the world of people watching eclipses.

Photos: Watching eclipses worldwide

Go here for complete KGW eclipse coverage.

© 2017 KGW-TV