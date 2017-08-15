Gov. Brown outlines Oregon's eclipse plan

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown outlined the state’s plan for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

“The chance to witness a total solar eclipse is a rare and special opportunity,” said Gov. Brown. “It’s important for each of us to plan ahead, arrive at viewing sites early and stocked with basic supplies, and be mindful of current wildfire conditions.”

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management has led the state’s coordination efforts, and Brown activated the Oregon National Guard to deploy additional resources, personnel and equipment in the path of totality. The guard will also help cities and counties with traffic management, if needed, and help first responders.

Oregon State Police say they will have “all hands on deck” and be ready to assist, and ticket if necessary, people who are not obeying traffic laws during the eclipse.

Officers stress the importance of continuing to move during the eclipse, and say it’s illegal to stop your car in the middle of the road to look at the eclipse as it happens.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is also telling people to stay off the road before the eclipse happens, even if it’s cloudy outside. ODOT says if you try to move to see the eclipse, you will most likely get stuck in traffic and cause more problems.

Fires are also a big concern leading up the eclipse. All Oregon state parks will be under an open flame/fire restriction starting Aug. 16. The temporary ban is intended to avoid new problems for fire crews, and to prevent problems with accidental fires.

DRIVING

ODOT estimates 1 million people will visit Oregon for the eclipse.

Travel delays are likely on I-5, I-84, I-205 and all major highways.

If you must drive on Aug. 21, plan ahead, allow extra time and be patient.

SUPPLIES

Stock up by Thursday, Aug.17, with food, fuel and supplies.

Fuel shortages are expected. Ensure you have full tanks of gas.

COMMUNICATION

Cellular network impacts are likely due to one million extra visitors in Oregon.

Texting may be more reliable than calls.

Business point of sale systems reliant on cellular - i.e. Square - could be impacted. Carry cash.

Have a backup communication plan that doesn't rely on cellphones or internet service.

COMMUNITY RISKS

Prime wildfire season + 1 million visitors + prime tourism season = greater risk.

Think about your family evacuation plans.

Talk through your family emergency plans.

WILDFIRE PREVENTION AND RESPONSE

During a wildfire, there are three levels of evacuation:

Level 1 -- Ready: Pack your valuables. Level 2 -- Set: Monitor the news reports. Level 3 -- Go: An official notice from authorities or fire agency to evacuate.

Know fire risks and respect fire restrictions, such as campfire bans.

