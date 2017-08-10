Marion County leaders discuss ecplise management plan

(Photo: Tim Gordon, KGW)

SALEM, Ore. – Local, state and federal representatives gathered Thursday to lay out their plan for managing one of the biggest events ever in Marion County: the 2017 total solar eclipse.

The county’s emergency manager said their plan is based on assumptions that include some major challenges to try to be ready for anything within reason.

Those challenges center around transportation, emergency response capabilities, communications, potential food and fuel shortages and wildfire danger. But the county and various agencies believe they’ve got a solid, coordinated plan.

