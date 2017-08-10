KGW
Marion County leaders discuss ecplise management plan

Marion County officials explains eclipse preparations

Tim Gordon, KGW 1:36 PM. PDT August 10, 2017

SALEM, Ore. – Local, state and federal representatives gathered Thursday to lay out their plan for managing one of the biggest events ever in Marion County: the 2017 total solar eclipse.

The county’s emergency manager said their plan is based on assumptions that include some major challenges to try to be ready for anything within reason.

Those challenges center around transportation, emergency response capabilities, communications, potential food and fuel shortages and wildfire danger. But the county and various agencies believe they’ve got a solid, coordinated plan.

