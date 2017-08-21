LINCOLN CITY, Ore. – People set up early in Lincoln City to watch the eclipse.

Some set out lawn chairs, others brought blankets, all had the special glasses. First contact happened around 9:04 a.m. in Lincoln City, with totality happening about 10:16 a.m.

Even with the fog, people had a clear view of the sun and moon. The temperature dropped, the fog swirled. Then, there was darkness before the total eclipse, when a brilliant blue ring appeared in the sky. Some people cheered. Others sat in silence

Shannon Garza started to cry.

“Emotional. I just can’t explain it,” said Garza, who lives in Lincoln City. “It’s beautiful. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to be here with my husband, it's just overwhelming. I don’t have words.” Shannon has been married to Freddy Garza for 26 years, and says it was very special to experience the total solar eclipse with him.

“Incredible!” said Freddy. “That corona was just awesome to watch, that whole corona, and then the ring, the shadow, it was incredible!”

Some people sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” after totality passed, others held hands, some brought special cameras.

“That was one of the most incredible things I have ever seen, you can’t capture it in photographs, the corona around, it’s just sort of mind-blowing,” said one eclipse-watcher in Lincoln City. “It’s not something you’ll get to see many times in your lifetime. I’m really glad this all worked out.”

