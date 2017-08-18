KGW
KGW reporter notebook: Total solar eclipse

Astrology & the total solar eclipse

KGW 1:35 PM. PDT August 18, 2017

Eclipse mania has taken over much of Oregon and our reporters are stationed throughout the state to give you insight about how each community is reacting to the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Oregon Coast

Friday

Traffic from Portland to the coast not bad Friday morning

Eclipse prep: Behind the scenes with KGW crew

Thursday

Gas stations busy in Lincoln City

Lincoln City local prepare to hunker down for eclipse

 

Central Oregon

Friday

Kyle Iboshi heads to Madras

Thursday

Aerial view of Prineville traffic backup

Traffic backup in Prineville area for eclipse festival

 

