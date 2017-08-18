KGW reporter notebook: Total solar eclipse

Matt Zaffino is stationed in Terrebonne for the eclipse. This is near Smith Rock State Park (Photo: Matt Zaffino)

App users: Tap to view

Eclipse mania has taken over much of Oregon and our reporters are stationed throughout the state to give you insight about how each community is reacting to the once-in-a-lifetime event.

For complete KGW eclipse coverage, click here

Oregon Coast

Friday

Traffic from Portland to the coast not bad Friday morning

Eclipse prep: Behind the scenes with KGW crew

Thursday

Gas stations busy in Lincoln City

Lincoln City local prepare to hunker down for eclipse

Central Oregon

Friday

Kyle Iboshi heads to Madras

Thursday

Aerial view of Prineville traffic backup

Traffic backup in Prineville area for eclipse festival

© 2017 KGW-TV