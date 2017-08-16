KGW answers: Your eclipse questions

view of an eclipse (Photo: Stockbyte, This content is subject to copyright.)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse is just days away and 1 million people are expected to flood Oregon for the event.

We're hearing from KGW viewers with questions ranging from eclipse glasses to traffic and closures. We want to make sure you are fully prepared for the eclipse.

What questions do you have? Our KGW staff is standing by to track down answers to your specific questions. Post your questions on Twitter, Facebook or in the form below.

We will update this story with answers over the next few days.

Question: How long will the full duration of the eclipse last?

The eclipse, from the start to finish, will last about two and a half hours, depending on where you are:

Lincoln City: 9:04 a.m. - 11:36 a.m.

Salem: 9:05 a.m. - 11:37 a.m.

Madras: 9:06 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.

Portland (not in totality) 9:06 a.m. - 11:38 a.m.

Totality, where the moon fully covers the sun, will last about two minutes for those in the path of totality.

Question: How necessary are the eclipse glasses?

Answer: They are very necessary if you want to look at the eclipse when it is not in totality. You can permanently damage your vision if you stare at the sun without verified safe eclipse glasses.

If you are in the path of totality, you can look at the eclipse unaided ONLY during the totality, which in Oregon specifically happens at these times:

Lincoln City: 10:16 a.m. - 10:18 a.m.

Salem: 10:17 a.m. - 10:19 a.m.

Silverton: 10:17 a.m. - 10:19 a.m.

Terrebonne: 10:19 a.m. - 10:21 a.m.

Madras: 10:19 a.m. - 10:21 a.m.

If you're looking for indirect ways to experience the eclipse, read AAS spokesman Dr. Fienberg's suggestions here.

Question: Where can I buy eclipse glasses?

Answer: The bad news: Safe eclipse glasses are sold out of most retailers and libraries across the city have run out of nearly all glasses. The good news: OMSI is restocking. Check Thursday morning when OMSI opens at 9:30 a.m.

More: Where to buy safe eclipse glasses

