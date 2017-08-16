Hundreds pack Tigard library for eclipse lecture

Hundreds pack the Tigard Library for a solar eclipse lecture (Photo: Katherine Cook)

TIGARD, Ore. -- Hundreds of people packed the Tigard Library Wednesday night to hear a lecture about Monday’s total solar eclipse, and receive a free pair of eclipse glasses.

“We had to turn people away tonight, there were so many,” said library communications coordinator, Paula Welker. “We had to keep it to 250 so we could save some glasses for Monday’s event.”

There were many ‘ooohs,’ and ‘ahhhs’ from those who listened to scientist, Dr. Roy Torley. He explained the astronomy behind a total solar eclipse and showed photographs of past solar eclipses from around the world.

“We are an explorer species,” said Torley. “Many enquiring minds want to know!”

Many young minds at the lecture appreciated the opportunity to learn.

“He explained it really, really well,” said 11-year-old Keeva. “At first I was like, ‘What in the world is a solar eclipse and how does it work?’ And now I'm like, ‘I know all about it!’”

The Tigard library will hold a solar eclipse viewing party outside the library Monday morning. Those who attend will receive a free pair of solar viewing glasses.

“It’s yet another opportunity for community,” said Welker.

Torley hoped that on Monday, the information he shared during his lecture would take a backseat to the emotions people feel in the moment.

“All the sciences and placement of the sun, moon and earth is all Jim Dandy,” said Torley. “But what does it do for you?”

