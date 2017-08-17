How to watch the solar eclipse with KGW

Portland, Ore. – If you can’t get to the path of totality Monday, or missed your chance to get safe eclipse glasses and want to avoid looking at the sun, you can watch the eclipse – and all of the news coverage surrounding the historic event – on all of KGW’s platforms.

Here’s how you can watch:

On TV

KGW will start eclipse coverage on KGW Newschannel 8 at 4:30 a.m. and go through 12:30 p.m. Join KGW’s team of reporters around the state and watch as KGW’s cameras capture the totality, from Lincoln City to Madras.

On KGW.com

KGW.com will have the same coverage as TV with additional footage on a live feed here: on.kgw.com/breaking

KGW will also have a live stream just of the eclipse as it crosses the U.S. You can watch that event here: on.kgw.com/live

On Facebook

KGW will run a Facebook Live leading up to the eclipse, and once the eclipse starts. Like KGW on Facebook to watch continuing coverage on social media.

On the KGW News App

You can also watch the KGW live feeds of the eclipse and eclipse news stories on the KGW News App in the “Watch Live” section in the app.

Don’t have the KGW News app? Download it here.

© 2017 KGW-TV