How to make pinhole eclipse viewers

Did you miss your chance to get safe solar eclipse glasses? You can still enjoy the eclipse indirectly.

The American Astronomical Society shared fun pinhole projection ideas for watching the eclipse.

Pinhole projection works by directing sunlight through a small opening and projecting the sun’s image as a shadow onto another surface. When the moon eclipses the sun, you will see the sun’s image change shape.

One of the easiest is to stand by a leafy tree and look at the shadows.

“Those spaces will project pinhole images of the sun,” said AAA press officer, Dr. Rick Fienberg. “It makes a nice photograph.”

Fienberg also recommended using a spaghetti colander. Stand with your back to the sun and hold the colander up, with the shadows pointing down on a piece of paper. The tiny holes will project the sun’s image and ask the eclipse happens, all of the holes will become crescent-shaped.

You can do the same thing with an index card. Punch a small hole in it with a sharp pencil, and hold the card up with your back to the sun, with the shadow projecting onto a white piece of paper.

You can even make a pinhole projector without anything at all. Hold your fingers in a waffle pattern, with the shadow projected on a hard surface such as a sidewalk or deck. Watch as the holes between your fingers turn to crescents.

If you’re looking for more of a project, make a pinhole camera, using this easy guide from NASA. You just need card stock aluminum foil, scissors, tape and a paper clip.

