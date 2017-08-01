Hospitals on Oregon Coast prepare for eclipse

(Photo: Pat Dooris)

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. -- North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City has detailed eclipse plans it will put in place as the big day draws closer, and thousands of visitors arrive in the coastal town.

Spokeswoman Mary Jo Kerlin said employees were told a year ago that all vacations for the time surrounding the Aug. 21 event would be denied, other than weddings or emergencies.

The hospital is also cancelling all routine and elective appointments from Aug. 18-22.

Kerlin said all seven of Samaritan Health Services' clinics in Lincoln City will operate as urgent care walk-in facilities during that same time period.

She said Life Flight will stage a helicopter at the hospital’s helipad and Pacific West Ambulance is bringing in crews from outside the area to pre-stage along Highway 18.

Hospital employees will have cots they can sleep on at a nearby education center building and a limited number of employee RVs will be allowed to park for extended periods at the hospital, said Kerlin.

