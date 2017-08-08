The exact time, down to seconds, the eclipse will be over your city

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

Even if you live outside the zone of eclipse totality, say in Portland, Oregon, NASA has created an interactive map that gives the start and end times of the rare solar treat for every city in its path.

The NASA map lets you zoom into your community and find out exactly when the eclipse will begin, when you'll see totality (the moment when the moon comes completely in front of the sun), and when the last moment you'll see it at all.

Down to a tenth of a second.

More: Every question about the eclipse answered

Here is a sampling of times in Oregon:

Portland

Start of partial eclipse 9:06:20.9

Maximum eclipse 10:19:10.5

End of partial eclipse 11:38:29.

Salem:

Start of partial eclipse 9:05:27.8

Start of total eclipse 10:17:24.1

Maximum eclipse 10:18:21.6

End of total eclipse 10:19:19.3

End of partial eclipse 11:37:55.7

Depoe Bay

Start of partial eclipse 9:04:30.4

Start of total eclipse 10:15:55.9

Maximum eclipse 10:16:54.8

End of total eclipse 10:17:54.0

End of partial eclipse 11:36:05.9

Madras

Start of partial eclipse 9:06:43.0

Start of total eclipse 10:19:36.0

Maximum eclipse 10:20:36.6

End to total eclipse 10:21:37.5

End of partial eclipse 11:41:05.9

Baker City

Start of partial eclipse 9:09:52.9

Start of total eclipse 10:24:31.8

Maximum eclipse 10:25:20.0

End of total eclipse 10:26:08.3

End of partial eclipse 11:46:57.2

© 2017 WLTX-TV