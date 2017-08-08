KGW
The exact time, down to seconds, the eclipse will be over your city

KGW's Matt Zaffino on what you will see on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse. It depends where you live.

Even if you live outside the zone of eclipse totality, say in Portland, Oregon, NASA has created an interactive map that gives the start and end times of the rare solar treat for every city in its path.

The NASA  map lets you zoom into your community and find out exactly when the eclipse will begin, when you'll see totality (the moment when the moon comes completely in front of the sun), and when the last moment you'll see it at all.

Down to a tenth of a second.

Here is a sampling of times in Oregon:

Portland

  • Start of partial eclipse 9:06:20.9
  • Maximum eclipse 10:19:10.5
  • End of partial eclipse 11:38:29.

Salem:

  • Start of partial eclipse  9:05:27.8
  • Start of total eclipse 10:17:24.1
  • Maximum eclipse 10:18:21.6
  • End of total eclipse 10:19:19.3
  • End of partial eclipse 11:37:55.7

Depoe Bay

  • Start of partial eclipse 9:04:30.4
  • Start of total eclipse 10:15:55.9
  • Maximum eclipse 10:16:54.8
  • End of total eclipse 10:17:54.0
  • End of partial eclipse 11:36:05.9

Madras

  • Start of partial eclipse 9:06:43.0
  • Start of total eclipse 10:19:36.0
  • Maximum eclipse 10:20:36.6
  • End to total eclipse 10:21:37.5
  • End of partial eclipse 11:41:05.9

Baker City

  • Start of partial eclipse 9:09:52.9
  • Start of total eclipse 10:24:31.8
  • Maximum eclipse 10:25:20.0
  • End of total eclipse 10:26:08.3
  • End of partial eclipse 11:46:57.2

 

 

