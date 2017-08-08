Events to celebrate the eclipse in Salem, Willamette Valley

A 4-year-old boy uses special glasses to look at a partial solar eclipse in Berlin, Germany, on March 20, 2015. (Photo: Sean Gallup, Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

A variety of activities will engage all ages leading up to the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Solar Eclipse Weekend at the Oregon State Capitol

There will by tours and activities the weekend prior to the eclipse, including a concert featuring The Salem Philharmonia Orchestra performing space-themed tunes 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19. Bring a blanket, a lawn chair and a picnic lunch. The Capitol is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with tower tours at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. Weather permitting and limited to 50 people per tour. There will be building tours at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. On Aug. 21, the building will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rose City Astronomer President Margaret McCrea will broadcast from the Capitol Mall during the eclipse, plus there will be tower tours at 1 and 2 p.m. and building tours at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

When: Aug. 19-21

Where: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St. NE

Cost: Free

Information: 503-986-1388 or go to oregoncapitol.com

Art in the Park in the Dark

Create eclipse-inspired art at the Salem Art Association's Art in the Park in the Dark event, which encourages artists to gather and to document the eclipse phenomenon through creative means. Light refreshments will be served. After the event, artists will have about two weeks to prepare artwork for an eclipse-themed exhibition at the Bush Barn Art Center. The first 50 participants to deliver artwork will be included (one entry per artist). All media forms are welcome, including literary and performing arts. Materials are not provided. To register, contact david@SalemArt.org.

When: 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 21

Where: Bush Barn Art Center, 600 Mission St. SE

Cost: Free but donations welcome.

Information: http://salemart.org/art-park-dark/

Learn the science and history behind the eclipse

Chemeketa is bringing back its popular spring eclipse show, “Eclipse: The Sun Revealed." Journey through the historical and cultural view of eclipses, the geometry that permits them to occur and safety hints on how to see this rare event. Each show includes a brief introduction that explores the dark sky over Salem. Unlike the spring show, the added on shows will be shown in the school auditorium because the planetarium only holds 60 seats.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and 17

Where: Chemeketa Auditorium, Building 6, Chemeketa Community College

Cost: $5 or free ages 12 and younger

Information: 503-399-5000

Path of Totality Tour Event

Catch a ride to an exclusive private viewing location with Santiam Brewing. This tour features catered breakfast, lunch and beverages, plus commemorative gear, too.

When: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Santiam Brewing Co., 2544 19th St. SE

Cost: $300

Age: 21 and older

Information: santiambrewing.com

Indy Goes Dark

The city of Independence is celebrating with a four-day festival featuring food trucks, live music, presentations by OMSI and Western Oregon University, a brew fest with over 30 breweries and cider houses, a wine event with wineries of the Willamette Valley, a space hypnotist, inflatables, movies, telescopes to star gaze and fireworks to cap off each night.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 17 to 2 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Independence Riverview Park, 50 C St, Independence

Cost: TBA

Information: 503-838-1212 or go to independencegoesdark.com/events

Eclipse aboard The Willamette Queen

View the total eclipse while floating down the Willamette River. Start out with breakfast, a presentation by Jerry Herrmann about the eclipse, and then remain to enjoy a buffet lunch, all aboard the Willamette Queen Sternwheeler. Appropriate glasses will be provided, and telescopes will be available.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Riverfront Park dock

Cost: $100; reservations required

Information: 503-371-1103

EclipseFest

The Volcanoes baseball team will be on the field during the eclipse, having to delay a game slightly for the momentous occasion. In addition to baseball, the weekend’s activities will include a brewfest featuring local beer, wine, cider and spirits, plus local food vendors and a kid zone. A postgame fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the games on Aug 18 and 19.

When: Friday, Aug. 18, to Monday, Aug. 21

Where: Volcanoes Stadium, 6700 Field of Dreams Way, Keizer

Cost: $25 to $115

Information: 503-390-2225 or go to volcanoesbaseball.com/eclipse

Total Eclipse comes to Dallas

Downtown Dallas is hosting a four-day celebration leading up to and including the eclipse with live music, nightly concerts, food and artisan vendors, 3D chalk art demonstrations, face painting, beer and wine garden, street performers, eclipse-themed movies, guest speakers, downtown shopping, plus eclipse viewing.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, through 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

Where: Downtown Dallas

Cost: Free

Information: 503-623-2564 or go to exploredallasoregon.org/2017-eclipse.html

Total Eclipse of the Art: A Pop Up Festival

This Lincoln City event will feature vendor booths offering hand-crafted, locally made goods, as well as eclipse-oriented keepsakes like commemorative patches and framed artwork. The organizers are also planning art and eclipse activities for children and adults, offered throughout the weekend. Saturday’s live music offerings will include two sets by the Ronnie Jay Duo (New Wave Swing and covers from the 60s pop songbook) at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday’s live music lineup will include an early set by the vivacious vixen of the vibraphone, Barbara LePine, followed by a 3:30 p.m. concert with Behind Enemy Lines, a gospel/world music band.

Where: On the Lincoln City Cultural Center's lawn, 540 NE Highway 101

When: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20; the festival, performance stage and vendor fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Admission and parking are free

Information: 541-994-9994

Total Eclipse of the Garden

Leading up to the eclipse, The Oregon Garden will host extended hours (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) with activities for the whole family. Following the eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21, there will be live music, food, drinks and more.

When: Aug. 19-21

Where: The Oregon Garden, 895 W Main St., Silverton

Cost: TBA

Information: oregongarden.org

Kroc Solar Eclipse Camp

Kids can watch and learn at a special summer camp.

When: Aug. 21-25

Where: Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Drive

Cost: $190 members, $205 guests

Information: 503-798-4791 or go to salem.kroccenter.org/day-camp.html

Eclipse Pink Floyd concert

To celebrate the eclipse, Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs On The Wing will perform "Dark Side of the Moon" followed by other Pink Floyd tunes. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Where: Main Street Park Amphitheater, 120 Main Street E, Monmouth

Cost: Free

Information: 503-751-0147 or go to ci.monmouth.or.us

Willamette University look and learn

Willamette University will host a free viewing with more than a hundred scientists from the American Astronomical Society’s Solar Physics Division on hand to answer questions and lead science demonstrations.A series of eclipse-related talks leads up to Monday’s viewing. Campus events kick off in Roger’s Music Center on Friday, Aug. 18, with a lecture by astronomer and author Ray Jayawardhana, who will present "A Spectacle Like No Other: The Science and Adventure of Chasing Solar Eclipses.” Willamette professor and cosmologist Rick Watkins will give a free pub talk entitled "Distilled: from the Eclipse to the Big Bang” Aug. 19. A Q&A session will follow the presentation at Shotski’s Woodfired Pizza.

When: Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, plus lecture 7 p.m. Aug. 18 and pub talk at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Viewing on the university’s north lawn, which is across State Street from the Oregon State Capitol

Cost: Free viewing and pub talk; tickets to Aug. 18 event are $5 and may be purchased at willamette.edu/go/eclipse.

Online: willamette.edu/go/eclipse

Eclipse viewing

Come watch the Total Solar Eclipse at the Capital FC Timbers Soccer Complex. Bring a blanket, a brunch picnic and the kids to watch the Eclipse.

When: Gates open at 8 a.m. Aug. 21

Where: Capital FC Timbers Soccer Complex, 5201 State St.

Cost: $20/car

Information: 503-370-7312

Orupa rooftop brunch

Orupa will throw a big eclipse brunch buffet and party on the restaurant's rooftop bar, complete with live music, eggs Benedict, champagne and a comfortable spot for viewing. A portion of the event proceeds will go to local charitable organization Family Building Blocks.

When: 9 a.m. to end of eclipse, then seating available to public

Where: 500 Liberty St. SE

Cost: $60 per person or $100 for two

Information: 503-588-3639

Gilgamesh Brewing All-Day Party

Grab a ticket to the Gilgamesh viewing party, which includes breakfast, viewing glasses, a commemorative bottle of the brewery’s Rahu Eclipse beer and a spot to view in the brewery’s yard. If you’re looking for somewhere to hang afterward, Gilgamesh also will throw a free afterparty at the brewery, with lawn games, live music, beer tastings and build-your-own tinfoil hat crafts.

When: 8 to 11 a.m. ticketed viewing; 11 a.m. to close free after-party Monday

Where: 2065 Madrona Ave. SE

Cost: $35 for ticketed viewing, free after 11 a.m.

Information: gilgameshbrewing.com/eclipse or 503-584-1789

Breakfast, Brew, and Eclipse View

Visit the new Salem Ale Works brewery for breakfast, eclipse-viewing snacks, a pint and yes, an unobstructed view of the eclipse. After the big event, taste SAW’s commemorative brew and take a private tour of the brewer’s new digs.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Monday

Where: 2315 25th St. SE

Cost: $48

Information: aleinsalem.com or 503-990-8486

1859 Cider Co.'s after-party

When the lights come back on, so to speak, head to 1859 Cider Co. for live music until late. Gary Burford will play from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by Buddy Paprock from 3 to 5 p.m. and Red Diesel from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The home of Willamette Week’s cider of the year will also pour a special release cider for guests.

When: After the eclipse to close

Where: 249 Liberty St. NE, Suite 140

Cost: Free

Information: 503-584-1306

Vineyard Events

Brooks Winery & Tasting Room

Brooks Winery is featuring two eclipse viewing opportunities. The Starry Night Package featuring camping, BBQ, live music, star watch by Prof. Siegel, plus eclipse talk and viewing. The Sunshine package includes yoga, brunch and eclipse talk, plus viewing.

When: Aug. 20-21

Where: Brooks Winery & Tasting Room, 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity

Cost: $150 for sunshine package. $350 for starry night package.

Information: 503-435-1278 or go to www.brookswine.com/eclipse

Cubanisimo Vineyards

Dance away the weekend with live music from Crash of the Rhinos (Saturday), Rhythm Culture (Sunday) and Son de Cuba (Monday). Feast on Latin American favorites from McMinnville’s Pura Vida Cocina, and spend the day after the eclipse with salsa lessons, yoga, wine tasting, and a leisurely lunch. Brush up on your salsa skills with lessons all three days.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. to close Monday

Where: 1754 Best Road NW

Cost: $25-$40 per person Saturday or Sunday, $250 per person for Sunday night camping and Monday viewing (which includes Sunday and Monday events), $150 per person Monday afternoon (post-eclipse, reservation only)

Information: 503-588-1763 or www.cubanisimovineyards.com

Coria Estates

Food, live music and a celebration where all ages are welcome.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 21. Grounds open at 7 a.m.

Where: Coria Estates, 8252 Redstone Ave. SE

Cost: TBA

Information: 503-363-0525 or go to www.coriaestates.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

Take in a variety of festivities and fun the weekend leading up to the eclipse including camping, live music, wine tastings and educational seminars. Prices range. Visit the website for full details.

When: Aug. 18-21.

Where: Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall

Cost: $150 adult, $50 ages 12 to 21, $25 11 and younger, eclipse viewing event only (includes kids’ eclipse book)

Information: 503-623-2405 or go to www.eolahillswinery.com

Left Coast Cellars

Catch the eclipse from Left Coast Cellars’ sustainably farmed vineyard. Cost includes breakfast, vineyard stroll tasting experience after the eclipse plus souvenir Go Vino glass.

When: Aug. 21

Where: Left Coast Cellars, 4225 N Pacific Hwy. 99W

Cost: $95. $75 for wine club members.

Information: 503-831-4916 or go to www.leftcoastcellars.com/events

Stoller Family Estate

Experience the eclipse with an evening among the stars first. Stoller is offering overnight camping with live music, food, wine, s’mores and an eclipse viewing.

When: 7 p.m. Aug 20 to 1 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Stoller Family Estate, 16161 NE McDougall Road, Dayton

Cost: $300 per couple, includes tent, food and more. Attend for just the morning, Aug. 21, for $50. Reserve online.

Information: stollerfamilyestate.com/Events/Event-Calendar

Temperance Hill Vineyard

Take in the Eclipse Extravaganza at an elevation of 860 feet atop the Temperance Hill Vineyard with a 70-mile view in all directions. The event includes champagne, brunch and live music, too.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 21

Where: Temperance Hill Vineyard, 6020 Bethel Heights Road NW

Cost: $350 per person. $300 for wine club members. Reservations 503-378-1526 or vickianne@stinnocentwine.com.

Information: 503-378-1526 or go to stinnocentwine.com

Thistle Hill Vineyards

Enjoy the “Solar EggClipse” buffet breakfast followed by eclipse viewing and a celebratory mimosa. Seating is available but attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for viewing.

When: 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 21. Gates open at 7 a.m.

Where: The Brendolyn at Thistle Hill Vineyards, 2171 Bunker Ridge Road S.

Cost: $25 per person. Reservations required. Email thompson.brenk@gmail.com

Information: 503-871-1510 or go to www.facebook.com/events/609922782549894

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Take in the view from the vines at Willamette Valley Vineyards. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs. After the viewing, enjoy wine tasting, educational presentations and live music. Food pairings will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 21

Where: Willamette Valley Vineyards, 8800 Enchanted Way, Turner

Cost: $100 per person, $75 for Wine Club Members and Owners, and includes a bottle of commemorative 2015 Solar Eclipse Pinot Noir. Parking on-site. Reserve online or by phone.

Information: 503-588-9463 or go to wvv.com

Email cwright2@StatesmanJournal.com, call 503-399-6671, or follow on Twitter @CarleeWrightSJ

© 2017 KGW-TV