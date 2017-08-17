App users tap to view

PORTLAND, Ore. – Some people traveling to Oregon to watch the solar eclipse spent Wednesday night at the Portland International Airport, as they try to find rides to an eclipse festival near Prineville.

“This is my sleeping bag,” explained Telah Quemere. She packed a suitcase, and is ready to go, as she makes her way to the Symbiosis Gathering. "This is sort of a collective energy that’s going to happen and people are hopefully in the right mindset.”

She arrived to PDX at 2 a.m. Thursday and spent the rest of the night at the airport, before hopping on a shuttle. She joins thousands of visitors from all over the country who came to see the eclipse.

Sage Owtu, from New York City, says he looked at rental car prices, but they were extremely expensive. So he decided to post an add on Portland’s Craigslist.

Surprisingly, a lot of people responded,” he said. “I said, you know, I’ll give you $150 each way, and the guy said, ‘that would help me be able to buy a ticket!’ I said really you want to go? I said, you're the guy I will choose for this job.”

