Eclipse traffic already hits Central Oregon

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:55 PM. PDT August 16, 2017

LA PINE, Ore. -- Despite the total solar eclipse being five days away, it appears traffic in Central Oregon is already increasing.

Oregon State Police tweeted two photos of a line of cars on Highway 97 in La Pine, and said the congestion was due to eclipse travelers.

For months, the Oregon Department of Transportation has warned that the eclipse would lead to the "biggest traffic event in Oregon history," as 1 million people are expected to visit the state. ODOT recommends travelers leave early, be patient and be prepared.

Wednesday's traffic in La Pine appears to be just the beginning.

 

