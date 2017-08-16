Eclipse traffic already hits Central Oregon

Congestion in La Pine due to eclipse traffic, according to Oregon State Police (Photo: Oregon State Police)

LA PINE, Ore. -- Despite the total solar eclipse being five days away, it appears traffic in Central Oregon is already increasing.

Oregon State Police tweeted two photos of a line of cars on Highway 97 in La Pine, and said the congestion was due to eclipse travelers.

Traffic is increasing for the #oreclipse. Heavy traffic congestion now on HWY 97 NB in LaPine. #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/9PfgDkeggx — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) August 16, 2017

For months, the Oregon Department of Transportation has warned that the eclipse would lead to the "biggest traffic event in Oregon history," as 1 million people are expected to visit the state. ODOT recommends travelers leave early, be patient and be prepared.

Wednesday's traffic in La Pine appears to be just the beginning.

© 2017 KGW-TV