Eclipse tourists can rent dorms at Eastern Oregon University

Eastern Oregon University (photo: www.eou.edu)

LA GRANDE, Ore. — People traveling to northeastern Oregon to see next month's solar eclipse now have another lodging option.

The Observer newspaper reports that Eastern Oregon University in La Grande is offering its residential dorms to tourists.

The rooms are available for rental from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 for $500 total, which must be paid in full at the time of reservation.

According to The Observer, reservations will be made available after July 21. For more information, call EOU at 541-962-3635. After July 21, reservations may be made at EOU's website.

The rooms hold up to five people and include kitchenettes, with a full refrigerator and microwave.

The university will also provide brochures about what there is to see and do in La Grande.

© 2017 Associated Press