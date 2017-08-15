PORTLAND, Ore. -- To celebrate the total solar eclipse, 30 Post Offices in Oregon and one in Southwest Washington will be applying local, eclipse-themed postmarks to envelopes, cards or any other items bearing first-class postage stamps on Monday.
The postmarks will also be available in the other 13 states within the path of totality.
Here are the Oregon (and Washington) post offices issuing special postmarks celebrating next Monday’s eclipse:
Aurora Post Office
212 W. Main St.
Aurora OR 97002
Baker City Post Office
1550 Dewey Ave.
Baker City OR 97814
Dallas Post Office
768 SW Church St.
Dallas OR 97338
Dayville Post Office
145 E. Franklin Ave.
Dayville OR 97825
Depoe Bay Post Office
486 N. Hwy. 101
Depoe Bay OR 97341
Detroit Post Office
170 Detroit Ave.
Detroit OR 97342
Donald Post Office
10751 Main St. NE
Donald OR 97020
Gates Post Office
101 W. Central St.
Gates OR 97346
Gervais Post Office
380 Douglas Ave. NE
Gervais OR 97026
Hubbard Post Office
3016 G St.
Hubbard OR 97032
Huntington Post Office
10 E Washington St.
Huntington OR 97907
Idanha Post Office
103 Oregon Hwy. 22
Idanha OR 97350
John Day Post Office
151 N. Canyon Blvd.
John Day OR 97869
Lincoln City Post Office
1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd
Lincoln City OR 97367
Long Creek Post Office
610 Hwy. 395 N.
Long Creek OR 97856
Lyons Post Office
402 Ironwood St.
Lyons OR 97358
Madras Post Office
73 SE 6th St.
Madras OR 97741
Mill City Post Office
101 S# Kingwood Ave.
Mill City OR 97360
Mitchell Post Office
14682 Ottaway Rd. NE
Mitchell OR 97750
Monument Post Office
177 N St.
Monument OR 97864
Ocean Park Post Office
25502 Vernon Ave.
Ocean Park WA 98640
Ontario Post Office
88 SW 2nd Ave.
Ontario OR 97914
Prairie City Post Office
150 SW Main St.
Prairie City OR 97869
Prineville Post Office
155 NE Court St.
Prineville OR 97754
Redmond Post Office
618 NW Hemlock St.
Redmond OR 97756
Salem Main Post Office
1050 25th St. SE
Salem OR 97301
Spray Post Office
701 Willow St.
Spray OR 97874
Stayton Post Office
383 N. 2nd Ave.
Stayton OR 97383
Union Post Office
268 N Main St.
Union OR 97883
Unity Post Office
105 Main St.
Unity OR 97884
Warm Springs Post Office
2128 Warm Springs Rd.
Warm Springs OR 97761
In Salem, the postmark will be available at the Oregon State Capitol during the eclipse festivities held there on Monday.
Customers can also request a postmark from any of the listed locations by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope inside a larger envelope, using the following address format:
ECLIPSE POSTMARK
PO BOX ----
CITY, STATE, ZIP CODE
Mailed requests for postmarks must be sent no later than Sept. 21, 2017, in order to be fulfilled.
Check out the Postal Pathfinder to see where else the postmarks will be available
