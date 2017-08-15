The map of post offices offering eclipse-themed postmarks (Photo: USPS)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- To celebrate the total solar eclipse, 30 Post Offices in Oregon and one in Southwest Washington will be applying local, eclipse-themed postmarks to envelopes, cards or any other items bearing first-class postage stamps on Monday.

The postmarks will also be available in the other 13 states within the path of totality.

Here are the Oregon (and Washington) post offices issuing special postmarks celebrating next Monday’s eclipse:

Aurora Post Office

212 W. Main St.

Aurora OR 97002

Baker City Post Office

1550 Dewey Ave.

Baker City OR 97814

Dallas Post Office

768 SW Church St.

Dallas OR 97338

Dayville Post Office

145 E. Franklin Ave.

Dayville OR 97825

Depoe Bay Post Office

486 N. Hwy. 101

Depoe Bay OR 97341

Detroit Post Office

170 Detroit Ave.

Detroit OR 97342

Donald Post Office

10751 Main St. NE

Donald OR 97020

Gates Post Office

101 W. Central St.

Gates OR 97346

Gervais Post Office

380 Douglas Ave. NE

Gervais OR 97026

Hubbard Post Office

3016 G St.

Hubbard OR 97032

Huntington Post Office

10 E Washington St.

Huntington OR 97907

Idanha Post Office

103 Oregon Hwy. 22

Idanha OR 97350

John Day Post Office

151 N. Canyon Blvd.

John Day OR 97869

Lincoln City Post Office

1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd

Lincoln City OR 97367

Long Creek Post Office

610 Hwy. 395 N.

Long Creek OR 97856

Lyons Post Office

402 Ironwood St.

Lyons OR 97358

Madras Post Office

73 SE 6th St.

Madras OR 97741

Mill City Post Office

101 S# Kingwood Ave.

Mill City OR 97360

Mitchell Post Office

14682 Ottaway Rd. NE

Mitchell OR 97750

Monument Post Office

177 N St.

Monument OR 97864

Ocean Park Post Office

25502 Vernon Ave.

Ocean Park WA 98640

Ontario Post Office

88 SW 2nd Ave.

Ontario OR 97914

Prairie City Post Office

150 SW Main St.

Prairie City OR 97869

Prineville Post Office

155 NE Court St.

Prineville OR 97754

Redmond Post Office

618 NW Hemlock St.

Redmond OR 97756

Salem Main Post Office

1050 25th St. SE

Salem OR 97301

Spray Post Office

701 Willow St.

Spray OR 97874

Stayton Post Office

383 N. 2nd Ave.

Stayton OR 97383

Union Post Office

268 N Main St.

Union OR 97883

Unity Post Office

105 Main St.

Unity OR 97884

Warm Springs Post Office

2128 Warm Springs Rd.

Warm Springs OR 97761

In Salem, the postmark will be available at the Oregon State Capitol during the eclipse festivities held there on Monday.

Customers can also request a postmark from any of the listed locations by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope inside a larger envelope, using the following address format:

ECLIPSE POSTMARK

PO BOX ----

CITY, STATE, ZIP CODE

Mailed requests for postmarks must be sent no later than Sept. 21, 2017, in order to be fulfilled.

Check out the Postal Pathfinder to see where else the postmarks will be available

© 2017 KGW-TV