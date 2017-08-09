KGW
Close

City of Madras prepares for 100,000 eclipse visitors

Taylor Viydo, KGW 3:42 PM. PDT August 09, 2017

MADRAS, Ore. – On Aug. 21, the day of the solar eclipse, the city of Madras, and its population of about 6,200 people, are expecting about 100,000 visitors.

Madras sits in the center of the eclipse’s path of totality.

For the last two years, about 60 different local, state and federal agencies have been getting ready for eclipse day, and the extreme strain on local resources.

The local hospital will have extra staff, who will sleep in the building to avoid traffic.

City leaders said they’ve responded to inquiries from around the world. A tour group from Japan rented out a local middle school.

AT&T even brought in a mobile cell tower to boost service in the city.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Hike these 34 Oregon mountains for epic eclipse views

KGW

Airbnb contest includes private jet ride along total solar eclipse path of totality

KGW

VERIFY: Are your eclipse glasses safe?

KGW

Events to celebrate the eclipse in Salem, Willamette Valley

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories