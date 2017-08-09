The city of Madras. (Photo: Taylor Viydo)

MADRAS, Ore. – On Aug. 21, the day of the solar eclipse, the city of Madras, and its population of about 6,200 people, are expecting about 100,000 visitors.

Madras sits in the center of the eclipse’s path of totality.

For the last two years, about 60 different local, state and federal agencies have been getting ready for eclipse day, and the extreme strain on local resources.

The local hospital will have extra staff, who will sleep in the building to avoid traffic.

This grocery store has eclipse t-shirts ready. They're expecting their business to triple that week. pic.twitter.com/TXSyk3KRnx — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) August 9, 2017

City leaders said they’ve responded to inquiries from around the world. A tour group from Japan rented out a local middle school.

AT&T even brought in a mobile cell tower to boost service in the city.

AT&T brought in this mobile cell tower to boost service here by 200%. It's powered by generators w/enough juice to run for 10 days. pic.twitter.com/uXhOPaJQoJ — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) August 9, 2017

