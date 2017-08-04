Eclipse Party: 8 must-have songs for your playlist

The Great American Solar Eclipse is Monday, August 21. We've compiled some of our favorite eclipse and celestial-themed songs to play at your eclipse watch party.
Here are our Top 8 Must-Haves:
1. Total Eclipse Of The Heart – Bonnie Tyler
3. Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival
4. Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles
5. Ain’t No Sunshine – Bill Withers
6. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – George Michael & Elton John
7. Blue Moon -- Billie Holiday
If you love music as much as us, eight songs probably isn't enough for your Eclipse Party Playlist. Here are our other favorites that missed the cut, but you should still consider adding to your list:
- You Are My Sunshine – Johnny Cash
- Follow the Sun -- The Beatles
- I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash
- Mr. Blue Sky – ELO
- When The Night Comes – Joe Cocker
- Life On Mars – David Bowie
- Rocket Man – Elton John
- Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden
- Moondance – Van Morrison
- A Place In The Sun – Stevie Wonder
- Walking On Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves
- Sunshine Of Your Love – Cream
- Space Oddity – David Bowie
- Under The Cover Of Darkness – The Strokes
- No Sunlight – Death Cab For Cutie
- Blinded By The Light – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
- How To Disappear Completely – Radiohead
- December 1963 (Oh What A Night) – Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons
- Sound Of Silence – Simon And Garfunkel
- Day And Night – Kid Cudi
- Dancing In The Dark – Bruce Springsteen
- Dancing In The Moonlight – King Harvest
- You’re So Vain – Carly Simon
- When Day Met Night – Panic At The Disco
- Stars – the xx
- Sun – Concrete Blonde
- Hard Sun – Eddie Vedder
- Follow The Sun – Xavier Rudd
- 2001 – Deodato
- New Moon on Monday – Duran Duran
- Walking On The Sun – Smash Mouth
- Dark Night – Green River Ordinance
- Total Eclipse – Iron Maiden
- All Night Long – Lionel Ritchie
- Aquarius (Let The Sunshine In) – The 5th Dimension
- Steal My Sunshine – Len
- Solar Eclipses – Hollywood Principles Featuring Dr. Awkward
