211 Info center taking eclipse-related calls

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the next week there is a special section of the 211 Info call center that is specializing on the solar eclipse. They are answering questions and directing people to resources that are eclipse-related.

You can call 211, text to 898211 and type “eclipse”, or visit the 211 Info website.

The service will be running until Wednesday, Aug. 23, for all eclipse questions and concerns. The hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you have a question or concerns about protecting your eyes, what the timing and eclipse will be like where you live, traffic, weather, whatever it may be; they've got all the answers and resources to help you.

211 Info covers all of Oregon and four counties in Southwest Washington. The nonprofit’s CEO says this is eclipse hotline is good for all of us, and the agencies that serve us.

“We really allow them to focus on what they do best and we become the repository for the phone calls. So we think it’s a really good match,” said Dan Herman.

211 Info is partnering with various agencies including state parks, office of emergency management and ODOT.

Also, the state OEM has a helpful webpage called RAPTOR, or “real time planning and assessment tool for Oregon."

It's basically a big map with different filters you can enable to show you things like where fires are, air quality-- right now you can see the path of totality and where events and camping are for the eclipse.

