Eclipse path takes a scenic wine country route

(Photo: Chante McGinnis‎‎)

DAYTON, Ore. -- Lucky for many eclipse watchers, the path of totality passed right through Oregon's famed wine country.

At Stoller Family Estate in Dayton, hundreds gathered to watch the big event. People from all over the country either camped overnight at the winery or came there Monday morning to view the spectacle.Because Dayton was not in the center of the path of totality, the total eclipse lasted only about 26 seconds. But it was enough to cast the area into darkness.

Visitors cheered and gasped as the moon moved over the sun and the sky went dark.

Steve Noble was one of the hundreds there. He was photographing the event and captured some amazing images.



A former employee at Kodak, Noble actually helped manufacture the first digital camera to be taken into space. That camera is now in the Smithsonian.



He said the August 21st eclipse was better than anything he ever expected.

