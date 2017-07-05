KGW
Earthquake rocks Montana, Idaho and Washington

Staff , KREM 12:33 AM. PDT July 06, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. - United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.8 earthquake near Lincoln, Montana Wednesday night.

More information will be posted on USGS here.

 

 

National Weather Service in Spokane reported two aftershocks, a magnitude 4.5 and a 3.9.

 

 

 


 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

