Police investigate reports of gunfire in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to a report of gunfire in North Portland early Sunday morning but found no victims.

A 911 caller said they saw about 50 people fighting and heard gunfire in the intersection of North Mississippi Avenue and North Shaver Street.

Officers responded to the scene as several people fled the area in cars and on foot. Witnesses told police an argument started inside the 1905 Club, at 830 North Shaver Street. After those involved in the fight were escorted outside the club, a fight broke out between a large group of people. Witnesses also reported that they heard gunfire.

Police didn't find any victims and there no reports of victims arriving at hospitals as a result of this incident. No property damage was found as a result of the reported gunfire and police found no suspects.

If you have information about this shooting, please call Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or email her at meghan.burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2018 KGW-TV