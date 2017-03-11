Driver hits Oregon State Police car, OSP seeking tips

Oregon State Police is asking the public for help to find a driver who crashed into an OSP vehicle.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning an unidentified car was driving northbound on Interstate 5, near milepost 268, when for unknown reasons it crashed into a parked OSP Ford Explorer on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The OSP Sergeant on the scene was trying to locate two cars that were speed racing nearby when the OSP car was struck. The OSP Sergeant was able to jump back quickly into his squad car to avoid being hit.

Evidence gathered on scene appears to show a mid-2000's Chevy Astro van with damage to its front headlight and panel damage on one side.

OSP is asking anyone with information regarding this crash to contact OSP.

