Driver dies in motorcycle crash on freeway ramp

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A person died after a single motorcycle crash on the ramp from northbound I-205 to westbound I-84 on Sunday afternoon.

Police arrived and found the motorcycle on the shoulder of the freeway ramp. The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was below the ramp by the bike path.

The crash happened at 5:58 p.m. The ramp to westbound I-84 from northbound I-205 and Northeast Glisan Street is closed while police investigate the crash. The multi-use path for I-205 is also closed.

Police said the closures will remain in effect for two or three hours.

