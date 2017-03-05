Driver arrested after hitting person in wheelchair

A driver who struck a person in a wheelchair was arrested overnight, according to Portland Police.

The accident happened at the intersection of SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. and SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Police did not have an update on the pedestrian's current condition but said he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, police believe this was a DUII crash.

