Dozens of trucks turn out for memorial tribute to seven-year-old

CASTLE ROCK, Wa. -- Dozens of trucks rolled through Castle Rock Saturday as a tribute to 7-year-old Gabriel Shefchek.

The truck-loving boy died unexpectedly in December. Gabriel was born with a rare growth disorder and battled cancer.

His family turned to social media to ask truckers to drive in a procession through town before his memorial service.

"We just wanted to show support,” one driver told KGW.

As the trucks drove past the church where the service was held they sounded their horns. “Gabe loved his trucks, he would be overjoyed by this," said Gabe’s aunt, Kari Harold. "This would have been everything to him. He would have been over the moon.”

At the service Gabe was described as a superhero who loved everyone. His family called the response overwhelming and thanked the truckers for their support.

