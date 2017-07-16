DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN VANCOUVER - VANCOUVER, Wa – Vancouver Police are investigating double homicide in the 1900 block of Ft Vancouver Way Sunday morning.

Police identified Dustin Zapel, 35, as a person of interest and he is now in custody with police.

Zapel is considered armed and dangerous, police say. The Vancouver Major Crimes unit is continuing the investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Vancouver Police say the investigation is in its infancy, and have not yet released any more details about the people who died.

