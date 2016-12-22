'Prowler' shot and killed near Ridgefield was armed, convicted felon

(Photo: Maggie Vespa / KGW)

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. -- A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation after he shot and killed an armed man just outside Ridgefield on Sunday morning, according to an office spokesman.

On Thursday, both the involved deputy and the deceased man's identities were released. The deputy is 49-year-old Steve Fox, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

The deceased man was identified as 37-year-old Paul J. Kolar. Police said he was a transient and convicted felon who was armed with two loaded guns. He was in the middle of burglarizing buildings on the property when he was shot.

On Sunday, Sergeant Fred Neiman said a 911 call came from a home on Northwest 289th Street in unincorporated Clark County.

The caller reported a “prowler” on their property, driving a Jeep. The caller didn’t recognize the man or the vehicle.

Neiman said Deputy Steve Fox was dispatched to the large, rural property at 7:50 a.m.

Fox arrived on scene at 7:58 a.m.

At 8:06 a.m. he reported “shots fired."

The family who called 911 opted not to comment. Said they're glad @ClarkCoSheriff deputy arrived as fast as he did. pic.twitter.com/aCnblZSEgq — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) December 18, 2016

Neiman said Kolar, described at the time as the “prowler," was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office reported that Kolar raised a handgun "in a threatening manner and pointed the gun directly at Deputy Fox."

Fox fired at Kolar in self-defense, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was uninjured.

Police said after the shooting, they discovered that Kolar's handgun was loaded. He was also carrying a second loaded pistol and a large knife.

Stolen items from the property and other residences were recovered at the scene, police said. The Jeep Kolar was driving was reported stolen from La Grande, Oregon.

Kolar was a convicted felon with a "lengthy criminal history," police said.

"There is little doubt Deputy Fox's quick reaction when threatened with deadly force by this armed and dangerous individual, likely saved Deputy Fox's life" said Sheriff Chuck Atkins.

Deputy Fox was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The homeowners who made the initial 911 call declined to comment on the shooting.