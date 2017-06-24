Deputies make 12 DUII arrests Friday night

Jared Sabin, 25, of Portland, was arrested for DUII. His blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit. The passenger, 24-year-old Emmylea Williams, also of Portland, was arrested for Reckless Endangering on Friday, June 23. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore.-- After two rollover crashes, deputies arrest a dozen drivers for DUII violations on the first Friday night this summer.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies made 12 arrests for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Two drivers and a passenger were arrested after separate rollover crashes.





Deputies were called out to Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road after midnight when a crash was reported. According to officials on scene, a passenger in a Dodge SUV pulled the steering wheel to avoid hitting a deer on the roadway. This caused the driver to lose control of the SUV resulting in the crash which hurt a third person in the car. The deer was not hurt.

The driver, 25-year-old, Jared Sabin, of Portland, was arrested for DUII. Sabin's blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit. His passenger, 234-year-old Emmylea Williams, of Portland, was arrested for reckless endangering.

Passengers are urged to not interfere with driving a car because of how dangerous it can be like in this accident.

