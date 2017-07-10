Dental clinic burglar caught on camera

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Southeast Portland dentist is hoping you'll recognize the man caught on camera stealing from his practice.

The man broke into Division Street Dental, at 7600 S.E. Division St., last week.

In about 2 minutes, he grabbed employee checkbooks, an expensive camera, and 2 of dentist Tin Le’s specialized magnifying glasses.

The break-in set off the alarm, but the suspect was gone by the time police got there.

If you recognize the man in these photos, call Portland Police.

