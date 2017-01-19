DC report: Live coverage of the Trump inauguration events

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: The sun sets on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S, president on January 20. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo: Mario Tama, 2017 Getty Images)

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president Friday.

He's the first person elected president with no prior government or military experience, but his inauguration won't be the first to break from convention. Here are some other inaugural firsts, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the body tasked with putting on the big event.

The first

Didn’t happen in Philadelphia or Washington, D.C., but rather in New York City, which for a hot minute served as the nation’s capital. President George Washington took the oath on April 30, 1789, on the balcony of Federal Hall in what is now the city’s financial district. The bible on which he took the oath was later used by four other presidents: George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Warren G. Harding.

The shortest

President Washington spoke just 135 words in his second inaugural address on March 4, 1793 in Philadelphia. The whole address would fit into six tweets today. It wasn’t straight-to-the-point, prophetic or filled with short quips. Nay — more than half of it explained how he was about to take the oath, the rest was about how he’d be punished if he were to violate the government. Fun stuff.

The longest

By contrast, William Henry Harrison’s March 4, 1841 address was the longest ever. But the 8,445-word speech would turn out to be fatal. The 68-year-old, according to the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, took the oath with no coat or hat on. He then attended several events in wet clothes. It was an overcast day. Noontime temperature was 48 degrees, but with a cold wind. A month later, Harrison died of pneumonia, believed to have been brought on by the exposure on his inauguration day.

First in Washington, D.C.

President Thomas Jefferson was the first to take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. when he was inaugurated on March 4, 1801. He broke precedent by walking to and from his ceremony. The first two presidents, George Washington and John Adams, rode in carriages. There were a few other firsts at this inauguration. It was the first time the U.S. Marine Band had played (they’ve played in every one since) and it was the first time a newspaper (the National Intelligencer) printed the address the morning of the ceremony.

First inaugural ball

Our fourth commander-in-chief, President James Madison, hosted the first inaugural ball on the night of the swearing-in on March 4, 1809. Tickets were $4 and it took place at Long’s Hotel.

First photographed

President James Buchanan’s March 4, 1857, inauguration was the first known to be photographed. The 15th president also is the only one to be elected from Pennsylvania and the only one, the White House said, to remain a bachelor.

Warmest Inauguration Day

President Ronald Reagan took the oath on an unseasonably warm Washington, D.C. day. The noontime temperature on Jan. 20, 1981 was 55 degrees. The weather was mostly cloudy and mild.

Coldest Inauguration Day

Also was Reagan. The 40th president’s second inauguration was blistering. The noon temperature on Jan. 21, 1985 was estimated at 7 degrees with wind chill temperatures dipping into the -10 to -20-degree range.

Largest inauguration

President Barack Obama’s first inauguration on Jan. 20, 2009 was the largest of any presidential inauguration in history. It also was the largest attendance of any event ever in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post reported the attendance was estimated at 1.8 million people.

First time African Americans participated

The first time African Americans participated in the inaugural parade was President Abraham Lincoln's March 4, 1865 inauguration.

First time a woman participated

The first time the inaugural parade involved women was on March 5, 1917 at the swearing-in of Woodrow Wilson.

First time a woman administered the oath

U.S. District Judge Sarah T. Hughes became the first woman to give the presidential oath of office when she swore in then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. Hughes performed the oath on board Air Force One in Love Field in Dallas.

First to be televised

Was President Harry Truman's Jan. 20, 1949 inauguration.

First on the Internet

In the web's early days, President Bill Clinton's second inauguration on Jan. 20, 1997 was the first ever broadcast live on the Internet.

