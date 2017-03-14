DC eagle protects eggs in nest after snowfall

(Photo: 2017 American Eagle Foundation)

Washington, D.C.'s famed eagles Mr. President and The First Lady have captured the hearts of America since they paired up in 2014 at the U.S. National Arboretum.

But as a March snowfall rolls through the DC Metro area, The First Lady is trying to keep her laid eggs warmed through the cold.

Two eggs are being incubated in the nest -- DC5 was laid on Feb. 23 at approximately 4:26 pm. DC4 was laid Feb. 19 at 6:24 pm.

