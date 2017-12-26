Ex Hops player pays off parents' mortgage in emotional Christmas video

Pavin Smith at Virginia. (Bruce Thorson, USA Today Sports) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

What would you do with $5 million?

Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 first-round pick Pavin Smith did his best Santa Claus impression after he received that kind of cash as a signing bonus.

The former Hillsboro Hops player paid off his parents' mortgage as a Christmas gift, giving them a note that his mother read aloud on video Christmas Day.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Can't see the video? Click here.

In his one Hops season last summer, Smith, who played at Virginia, batted .318 with a slugging percentage of .415. He had 27 RBIs.

The first baseman hit .318 with an on-base average of .401 and 27 RBIs in 195 at-bats.

© 2017 KPNX-TV