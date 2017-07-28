Woodburn police officer accused of child sex abuse

Daniel Alvin Kerbs (Photo: Tigard police)

WOODBURN, Ore. – A Woodburn police officer was arrested Thursday on child sex abuse charges.

Daniel Alvin Kerbs, 29, of Salem, was booked into the Washington County Jail on six counts of third-degree sodomy, six counts of second-degree sex abuse, and one count of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

Tigard police said the victim was a female juvenile and that Kerbs was acquainted with the victim’s family. The alleged abuse occurred in Tigard.

A Woodburn police spokesman said Kerbs is on paid administrative leave.

© 2017 KGW-TV