Woodburn police officer accused of child sex abuse

WOODBURN, Ore. – A Woodburn police officer was arrested Thursday on child sex abuse charges.
Daniel Alvin Kerbs, 29, of Salem, was booked into the Washington County Jail on six counts of third-degree sodomy, six counts of second-degree sex abuse, and one count of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
Tigard police said the victim was a female juvenile and that Kerbs was acquainted with the victim’s family. The alleged abuse occurred in Tigard.
A Woodburn police spokesman said Kerbs is on paid administrative leave.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs