KGW
Close

Woodburn police officer accused of child sex abuse

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:28 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

WOODBURN, Ore. – A Woodburn police officer was arrested Thursday on child sex abuse charges.

Daniel Alvin Kerbs, 29, of Salem, was booked into the Washington County Jail on six counts of third-degree sodomy, six counts of second-degree sex abuse, and one count of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

Tigard police said the victim was a female juvenile and that Kerbs was acquainted with the victim’s family. The alleged abuse occurred in Tigard.

A Woodburn police spokesman said Kerbs is on paid administrative leave.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories