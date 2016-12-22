Women critically hurt after passenger's husband runs them off road, deputies say

(Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

SALEM, Ore. – A Salem man chased down a vehicle his wife was riding in and rammed it off the road, critically injuring his wife and two other women in the car, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were called to a rollover crash on Silverton Road NE at 76th Avenue at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Chris Baldridge with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the women was thrown from the car during the crash. The other two were pulled from the car by firefighters. All three were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The women told deputies that 32-year-old Rino Simion, who is the husband of one of the women, ran them off the road.

Deputies found Simion at his home and arrested him. He faces charges of domestic assault, two counts of assault in the first degree, menacing, reckless endangering and hit-and-run.

It’s unclear why Simion allegedly ran the women off the road.