Woman who groped passenger gets 8 months home detention

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman who groped another passenger during a flight from Las Vegas to Portland has been sentenced to eight months of home detention.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 27-year-old Heidi McKinney of Banks declined to make a statement during Monday's sentencing at the federal courthouse in Portland. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with intent to commit a felony.

McKinney was arrested May 8, 2016, after the Alaska Airlines flight landed at Portland International Airport. The 19-year-old victim told authorities she had been touched on the breast and genitals without consent by another female passenger.

In addition to home detention, McKinney was sentenced to three years on probation.

