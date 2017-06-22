Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland, police say

(Photo: Mike Benner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a driver in Southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon.

The driver left the scene of the crash, police said.

The victim, described as a woman in her 20s, was hit near Southeast 80th Avenue and Pine Street just after 3 p.m.

Medics rushed the woman to a Portland hospital.

Police do not have any information about a possible suspect.

The police bureau’s Major Crash Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.

© 2017 KGW-TV