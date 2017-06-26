Woman stabbed in Southeast Portland neighborhood, suspect on the loose

siren (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A woman was stabbed several times in Southeast Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood early Monday morning, police said.

A witness called just after 3 a.m. to report an injured woman was lying on the ground near Southeast 33rd Avenue and Taylor Street, and that a "tan-skinned" man was running away from the scene.

Officers at the scene found that the woman had been stabbed. She was taken to a nearby hospital, and police said she will likely survive the injuries. Her name was not released.

Several officers, including a K-9 unit, searched for the suspect nearby, but did not find him. Investigators have not figured out a motive and don't know if the suspect and victim were acquaintances.

Anyone with information is asked to call assault detectives at 503-823-0400.



