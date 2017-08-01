Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
A woman shot and killed an armed intruder near Katy Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 60-year-old woman told deputies two armed men entered her home through the open garage door around 11:30 a.m.
KHOU 5:26 AM. PDT August 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How to keep your home cool
-
Mother claims school letter body-shamed child
-
Accused Portland attacked deported 20 times
-
KGW 11 p.m. forecast 7-31-17
-
Food trucks closing, changing hours during heat
-
Man drowns in Blue Lake
-
125,000 expected in Salem for eclipse
-
Tech rescue follow up
-
Kyron search video
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 7-31-17
More Stories
-
Empty promise: Local veterans charity thought big…Jul 31, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
Three days of triple-digit temps start Tuesday in PortlandJul 29, 2017, 2:56 p.m.
-
How to keep your home cool during the heat waveJul 31, 2017, 8:17 p.m.