Arrest made in 2016 kidnap, attempted rape in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – An arrest has been made in June 2016 kidnap and attempted rape of a 22-year-old woman who was dragged off the street to the parking lot of Eastmoreland Golf Course.

David Abraham Marcus, 27, was booked Friday morning on accusations of first-degree kidnap and attempted first-degree rape for the stranger-to-stranger attack.

Police did not say what led them to find him other than, "this week, new information was developed leading to the identification and arrest of Marcus."

The woman told police that a man she does not know tried to abduct her in Southeast Portland early in the morning June 22, 2016.

She was walking home from the QFC grocery store near Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and Duke Street at 12:20 a.m., when a man grabbed her from behind in a bear-hug and pulled her toward his SUV in the Eastmoreland Golf Course parking lot.

"Someone ran up behind me, I heard a clomp clomp. Their arms went across me from above and pinned my arms at my side," the victim said.

The suspect tried to push her inside the SUV, but she broke away from him during the struggle and ran. The victim said she ran to a nearby house and asked the residents to call 911. She was not seriously hurt.

"I kept on elbowing him, kicking, maneuvering myself out of the restraint," she said. "It was real, someone was trying to kidnap me, mug me, or something,"

The woman described her attacker then as a white, Hispanic or mixed-race man in his 30s with an oval-shaped face and no facial hair. He was about six feet tall and weighed 190-200 pounds with a thick build and thick fingers, she said.

The suspect was driving a newer SUV with a split-opening-style tailgate (the glass section pulls up and the tailgate pulls down).

"All the seats were out, there's just a grey tarp and rope or bungies on the side, and that's when I freaked out and started screaming," the victim said.

Police do not believe the attempted abduction is related to any other recent stranger-to-stranger incidents.

